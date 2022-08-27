Breaking News
Watch: Alaya F gives major fitness goals with her stretching video

Updated on: 27 August,2022 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fitness at its best! Alaya F's stretching video gives a major fitness motivation for the day

Watch: Alaya F gives major fitness goals with her stretching video

Picture courtesy/Alaya F's Instagram account


The fitness enthusiast Alaya F has always given a major fitness goal with her workout routines. While the actress constantly treats her fans by bringing some really amazing fitness videos, now she is back with yet another video showcasing her amazing flexibility.


"Can’t think of a caption so I’ll just say hiiiii friendsssssssss! Hope your day’s going well!ððð»‍âï¸ð
While the fitness enthusiast Alaya never misses on her fitness routines, she has also seen sharing her amazing artworks with her fans on social media. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F will be seen in films like 'U-Turn' with Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

Alaya F Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

