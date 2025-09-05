The first teaser of Sujeeth’s OG has set the internet abuzz with Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited return as Ojas Gambheera. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, who will be making his Telugu debut as the ruthless Omi Bhau

The wait is over! The highly anticipated first teaser of OG, directed by Sujeeth, has finally dropped. With Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited return as Ojas Gambheera and Emraan Hashmi’s fiery Telugu debut as the menacing Omi Bhau, the glimpse promises an explosive gangster drama.

About Pawan-Emraan OG teaser

Hashmi, making his Telugu debut, plays Omi Bhau, a ruthless crime boss who takes control in OG’s absence. The teaser builds to a powerful closing shot: Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera, returning after a decade. That single moment, dropped online this morning, has already set timelines on fire.

The film, produced by DVV Danayya of RRR fame, has been tracking high on buzz for months. For Hashmi, known for his long run in Hindi cinema, this marks a big move South. Sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan, one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, gives the clash even more weight. And the teaser hints at the crackling energy between the two.

Talking about the teaser Emraan Hashmi shares, “I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid. Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines to my characterisation — I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film.”

OG cast and release date

OG also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy, with music by Thaman S. The songs Firestorm and Suvvi Suvvi have already caught on with listeners, adding to the hype. The film has been shot across Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. On the distribution side, Monk Films (Suman Prasar Bage) and Vibrant Vista Entertainments (Praveen Peddi) have picked up the North India and Nepal theatrical rights, widening the film’s release footprint.

OG opens worldwide on September 25, 2025. With the teaser finally out, the stage is set for what could be one of the year’s biggest action dramas.

Workwise, Pawan Kalyan’s last release was Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which raked in rave reviews. While Emraan stunned everyone with his stint in Badass Ravi Kumar.