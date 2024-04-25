Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon complete 13 years of marriage today. On this occasion, we revisit their love story

Prithviraj and Supriya

Listen to this article On their 13th wedding anniversary, revisiting actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's love story with journalist Supriya Menon x 00:00

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon completed 13 years of marriage today. While Prithviraj is an actor based in Kerala, Supriya was a journalit based in Mumbai when they met and eventually fell in love.

As this power couple celebrates their 13th wedding anniversary today, let’s take a look at how this couple met.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was truly fate’s call when Supriya connected with Prithviraj for a story she was working on about the Malayalam film industry for a television network. Little did she know that this story would connect her to her soulmate. The couple began their journey as friends with frequent telephonic conversations but it was during a few visits to Mumbai that sparks ignited between them, and they transitioned into dating.

Supriya would always play host to the actor whenever he visited Mumbai, and they often explored places like Haji Ali and Worli in their initial dating stage. In an interview with Mashable, Prithviraj also shared how they both started reading Gregory David Roberts ‘Shantaram’ in the initial stage of their dating and its significance, “I fell in love with my now wife then-girlfriend, who was working out of Bombay, while we were dating, we started reading ‘Shantaram’ together. I was in Kerala when I read the book and I was so infatuated with the City that I told her listen. I’m going to come there. You’ll take me to all the places that Gregory David Roberts so beautifully described in the book.”

Prithviraj and Supriya's bond only grew stronger, culminating in their marriage on 25 April 2011 and the rest is history. On their 13th anniversary, Prithviraj took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife. He wrote, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come! "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

After being married for three years, the beautiful couple welcomed their daughter into the world. We wish the couple a very happy anniversary and wish they continue to bless our feed with their cute pictures and adorable antidotes.

On the work front, Prithviraj had two back-to-back releases recently. His Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' hit the theatres in March while his Hindi film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was released on April 11.