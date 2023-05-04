On Trisha Krishnan's birthday, the makers of 'Leo' surprise fans with a cutesy BTS photo of her with Thalapathy Vijay

As Trisha turned a year older on Thursday, the team of 'Leo' posted an adorable behind-the-screen photo of her and her co-star, Thalapathy Vijay and penned a heartfelt birthday note alongside the post

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

While the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are eagerly waiting to watch their most-anticipated upcoming movie of the year, 'Leo', with bated breath, the makers of the much-talked-about Tamil movie have delighted their fans with the first-ever, behind the screen photo of Thalapathy and Trisha from the sets of 'Leo'.

On the occasion of Trisha Krishnan's birthday, on Thursday, the makers of 'Leo' took to their official Twitter handle and wished their leading lady in their style by dropping an adorable BTS photo, featuring Trisha with none other than, Thalapathy Vijay.

Twinning in black, in the photo, both Vijay and Trisha can be seen dressed in casual outfits. The birthday girl, Trisha can be seen flashing a big smile as she and Thalapathy candidly pose for the photo together.

It’s an absolute delight to work with you â¤ï¸

Cheers to another year of radiating joy & kindness!



Happy Birthday @trishtrashers mam!



Alexa play this portion from ‘Arjunaru Villu’ ð¤©

‘Azhagiya thaai mozhi ival.. Ival sirikkayil iravugal pagal..’



We @7screenstudio are very happy… pic.twitter.com/1613v3jJKq — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) May 4, 2023

The makers of 'Leo' penned a sweet note as they wished their leading lady a happy birthday, alongside the BTS photo, they wrote, "It’s an absolute delight to work with you. Cheers to another year of radiating joy & kindness! Happy Birthday @trishtrashers mam!

While everyone is aware that 'Leo' is Vijay’s 67th film, interestingly it also happens to be Trisha’s 67th movie and the same was revealed further in the birthday wish. “Alexa play this portion from ‘Arjunaru Villu’ ‘Azhagiya thaai mozhi ival.. Ival sirikkayil iravugal pagal..’ We @7screenstudio are very happy & surprised to know that #LEO is your 67th film", the note concluded.

Fans of both Kollywood superstars, Trisha and Thalapathy, are on cloud nine ever since Trisha confirmed that she is going to be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, 'Leo'.

The 'Queen of South India' had announced the same with a special Instagram post, where she can be seen sitting next to Vijay. While sharing the delightful photo of her with Thalapathy, Trisha wrote, "For those of you who asked, waited and wished…This one’s for you…"

One of the much-loved on-screen couples of Kollywood, Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay have worked together in a number of superhit movies such as 'Ghilli', 'Thirupaachi', 'Aathi' and 'Kuruvi' to name a few.

With 'Leo' around the corner, both Trisha and Thalapathy are set to create magic on the silver screen after a gap of 14 years. That is why, the fans of both superstars are super excited to watch them together in 'Leo'.

Directed by the 'Master' director, Lokesh Janagraj, 'Leo' is set to release in theatres on October 19. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Trisha Krishnan among several others, 'Leo', also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.