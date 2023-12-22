Oscars 2024: Hours after India got out from the Best International Feature film race, 2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph penned a heartfelt note

Jude Anthany Joseph with actor Asif Ali on the sets of 2018

India is officially out of the Oscars 2024 race Malayalam film 2018 was India`s official entry for the Oscars this year The director took to social media to pen a heartfelt note on missing the shortlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars 2024 ceremony on Thursday. India's official entry, the Malayalam film 2018' failed to make it to the top 15. The film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and boasts an ensemble cast. The film narrates the story of the horrific 2018 Kerala floods that caused havoc in the state.

After India got out of the race to the Oscars 2024, Jude Anthany Joseph took to his social media handle to share a note expressing his disappointment. He shared a picture of all the films that made it to the shortlist and wrote, "Greetings, everyone. The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film “2018- Everyone Is A Hero” did not secure a spot among the final 15 films out of the 88 international language films from across the globe. I sincerely apologize to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all.”

He added, "Nevertheless, the opportunity to represent India in this competition has been a dream-like journey that I will cherish for a lifetime. Being the highest-grossing film and the official Indian entry to the Oscars is a rare achievement in any filmmaker’s career. I am grateful to God for choosing me for this extraordinary journey. My heartfelt thanks go to the producers, technicians, artists, and the audience for their tremendous support for our film. A special expression of gratitude to the Film Federation Of India, particularly Sir Ravi Kottarakkara, for their boundless support, love, and for selecting our film as India’s official entry. I express my gratitude to all the Indian filmmakers who supported me on this journey, with special thanks to Pan Nalin, Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Rintu Thomas, Ashutosh Gowarikar sir, Resul Pookkutty sir, Anurag Kashyap, Rajamouli sir, Senthi sir and many more. I express my gratitude to all my supporters in Los Angeles and eagerly anticipate the meetings that we have already scheduled.”

Netizens took to the comment section to lift Joseph's spirit with encouraging words. "You took a Malayalam Movie This far..that itself is a great journey.Hats off to you and team. Good luck for your next projects," read a comment.

"#2018therealkeralastory has already made its mark in history! The entire team made us all proud across the world!" wrote a netizen.

"There's nothing to be sorry about sir! The movie coming this far itself is a big achievement. It's already won. You've made a people's film. There's no award more satisfying than winning the hearts of the audience. You and your team have done a good job. Looking forward to many more movies from you. Hats off!" read another comment".

'2018', the biggest budget movie from Mollywood released on May 5 and has a very prominent star cast with Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi and others in lead roles. Director Jude succeeded in recreating the Kerala floods and giving those wow moments to the audience.

In the previous year, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' had made it to the shortlist but failed to bag a nomination. The last film that was officially nominated from India and made it to the top five was Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan' in 2001.