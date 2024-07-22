Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 crime thriller ‘Mom alongside Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

One of Pakistan's highest-paid actors Sajal Ali, who rose to fame in India by playing Sridevi’s daughter in the film ‘Mom’, will reportedly be seen opposite Prabhas in a romantic period drama, directed by Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Sita Raman’ fame Hanu Raghavapudi.

Who is Sajal Ali?

The Pakistani actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2017 crime thriller ‘Mom alongside Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also featured Adnan Siddiqui, who also hails from Pakistan. Back then, her visa was rejected several times following the Uri attacks and had to wait for months to complete the shoot. 'Mom' is a drama about a step-mom in conflict with her 18-year-old daughter, who sets out on a mission to hunt down those who raped her little girl in a moving vehicle.

Coming to Prabhas, the actor is basking in the success of his recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film. Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Prabhas' next

He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. Buzz is that the makers plan to rope in South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, who has worked in films 'Train to Busan', 'Derailed', 'The Outlaws', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and MCU’s 'Eternals', to be the villain.

Sharing the news, Prabhas earlier said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. ‘Spirit’ has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with ‘Spirit’, I have the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on ‘Spirit’ as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."