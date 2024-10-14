Salman Khan's partner co-star Atul Parchure passed away on October 14 at the age of 57. The family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the sad news.

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, widely known for his work in the Marathi industry and Bollywood films like 'Partner' starring Salman Khan and 'All The Best', passed away on October 14 at the age of 57. Several news channels, including Lokmat, News 18, and other outlets, posted the news of his demise, but Parchure's family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the sad news.

When Atul Parchure shared about his health

Atul, who had also battled cancer, opened up about his health last year. In July 2023, he revealed that due to receiving the wrong treatment, his condition worsened, and he couldn’t walk or talk for a while. In an interview, he shared that he learned about his cancer diagnosis after returning to the country from celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary.

“I had completed 25 years of my marriage. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn’t able to eat anything. I felt nauseous and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some medicine, but they didn’t help. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes, and I felt something was wrong. I was told I had a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver, and it was cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, ‘Yes, you will,’" he said in a conversation with 'India Today'.

At the time, Atul added that he was misdiagnosed, which led to further health complications. The actor said, “My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened my condition. I couldn’t even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they did the surgery, I’d get jaundice for years, my liver would be watery, or I wouldn’t survive. Later, I changed doctors and took proper medication and chemotherapy.”

More about late actor Atul Parchure

It was in the evening when Marathi actor and Parchure's close friend, Jaywant Wadkar, reacted to the news of his close friend's demise. He mentioned that just five days before his death, Atul had been rehearsing for a play.

Atul Parchure starred in films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Billu', Salman Khan’s 'Partner', and Ajay Devgn’s 'All The Best'. He was also seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.