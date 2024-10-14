Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder. He said that if the story was written by Bollywood writer, they would have been thrashed

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is a man who knows a thing or two about gangster dramas, having made successful films on the genre. However, the Lawrence Bishnoi angle post NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder has left him baffled. Summarising the flow of events post gangster Bishnoi claiming responsibilty for Siddique's murder, Varma said that even Bollywood writers would be thrashed for such plotlines.

Summarising the events that occurred in past two days following the brutal murder of politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai, RGV wrote on X, "A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER’S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700 , which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR .. The POLICE can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the GOVERNMENT in a JAIL and his spokesman speaks from ABROAD .."

He further wrote, " If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever".

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to hail the filmmaker for speaking up about the matter.

"Glad you spoke about this and had the courage because silence only sets a dangerous precedent. I always sensed that someone powerful is protecting this particular gang," wrote a user.

Ram Gopal Varma is a filmmaker known for gansgter drams like 'Satya', 'Satya 2', 'Sarkar', 'Company', 'Aag', 'Rakta Charitra' and 'Department'.

The Salman Khan connection with Baba Siddiuque murder

For those unaware, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibiltiy for the murder of Baba Siddique which was executed by three men on Saturday, October 12. A viral post claims that the gangster pulled out the act as the politician was helping Salman Khan. The superstar and the late politician have been family friends for decade. His murder came as a shock for Khan who seen in tears at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Bishnoi and Khan's beef goes back to early 2000s when the superstar was held in a black buck shooting case in Rajasthan. While he spent a week in jail for the crime, the Bishnoi community who consider black bucks sacred have been targetting the actor ever since with death threats.

Baba Siddique's murder comes months after an earlier security scare involving the actor. On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat. Bishnoi had later claimed responsibility for the incident. Ever since, Khan has been moving around with heavy security.