While Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad police after being held responsible for the death of a 35-year-old woman, Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the law does not give preferential treatment to anyone

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reacted to the Sandhya theatre stampede caused during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere. While at one place Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad police after he was held responsible for the death of a 35-year-old woman and serious injuries to her minor son, Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the law does not give preferential treatment to anyone.

Law should not give preferential treatment

While reacting to netizens questioning the Telangana government for not being soft on the actor, Kalyan said, "Some are saying that the Telangana government should have gone soft, but the law should not give preferential treatment to anyone. That’s what the law says."

Pawan Kalyan, who is a close relative of Pushpa 2: The Rule star Allu Arjun, had said while addressing the reporter that he had declared in the Assembly that 'a mistake committed by him should also be punished.'

Kalyan further said, "What they (movie makers) could have done was go to the victim’s home the very next day. The producers, director, or anyone from the team should have expressed their condolences and shown they are with the family in their grief. Had they done this, it wouldn’t have escalated like this."

The entire blame was pushed on the hero

Further, while backing Allu Arjun, the deputy CM stated that it is not at all right to push the entire blame on the hero of the film. While talking about the same, he shared, “But what happened was that the entire blame was pushed on the hero, making him the lone target. I didn’t find that correct. During the later consequences, no one has guided them well, and once a case has been filed, you don’t question the police.”

More about the Allu Arjun’s case

While speaking in the Assembly on December 21, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had come down heavily on Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a ‘roadshow’ before entering the theatre and also one while leaving the theatre after the stampede.

Hours later, Allu Arjun addressed a press conference, terming the allegations as false. He also stated he was hurt over character assassination. The day after the stampede, the police booked the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.