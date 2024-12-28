As Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his half-century in the Test match, he turned towards the crowd, picked up his bat, and made the gesture, Allu Arjun's signature move, ‘thaggede le’ (I won’t back down) with his bat

Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy's Pushpa moment has left the internet buzzing. After completing his half-century earlier in the day, the cricketer turned towards the crowd at the stadium and gave the audience the moment of the day as he recreated Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa Jukega Nahi Sala gesture from his recently released film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Nitish Kumar’s Pushpa style

As Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his half-century in the Test match, he turned towards the crowd, picked up his bat, and made the gesture, Allu Arjun's signature move, ‘thaggede le’ (I won’t back down) with his bat. The video of the viral moment had the internet gushing over his style. Now, the team of the Allu Arjun starrer has also acknowledged Reddy's move. While re-sharing the widely shared video on their X account, the makers responded by writing, “#AssaluThaggedhele #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa."

Pushpa fire grows

Mumbai Indians also praised NKR's game in Pushpa style as they shared a poster of Nitish doing the famous gesture and wrote, "NKR ek naam nahi, 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗 hai!"

They also congratulated him for completing his maiden century in the Test match in a separate post, writing, “A WILD FIRE Knock indeed!! Congratulations on your maiden test ton #NitishKumarReddy. #Pushpa2.”

A WILD FIRE Knock indeed!! 🔥💥🤙🏻



The Pushpa fever grew over BCCI too, who shared about Nitish Kumar's maiden century by writing "Fire Nahi Wild Fire Hai" in Hindi.

The line Pushpa jhukega nahi saala from the film, which translates to "Pushpa will never bow down, damn it!", represents the protagonist’s unwavering resolve to confront insurmountable challenges without yielding. In a similar vein, Reddy’s knock symbolized his resilience in the face of adversity.

About Nitish Kumar & the ongoing match

Washington and Nitish displayed a stupendous and gritty performance at the Melbourne Test, cementing a partnership of 127 runs, bailing India out of a gloomy situation.

At just 21 years old, Reddy has now emerged as India’s third-highest run-scorer and the fifth-highest scorer in this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has accumulated 240 runs in the series, averaging 60 with a strike rate of 70.38.

Reddy’s innings was significant not only for his personal achievement but also for its contribution to India’s fortunes in the match. Coming in with India at 191 for 6, Reddy formed a crucial partnership of over 100 runs with Washington Sundar, rescuing the team from the threat of a follow-on.

With India still trailing by more than 150 runs, Reddy and Sundar will have plenty of work ahead of them. However, the pitch in Melbourne has settled, offering the Indian batsmen an opportunity to wear down the Australian pace attack and claw their way back into the contest.