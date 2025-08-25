Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Malayalam actress Swasika reveals she rejected Ram Charans Peddi for THIS reason

Malayalam actress Swasika reveals she rejected Ram Charan's Peddi for THIS reason

Updated on: 25 August,2025 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Swasika recently opened up about rejecting Ram Charan's awaited film Peddi. She shared that she was offered the role of Ram Charan's mother and also revealed why she decided to reject the role

Malayalam actress Swasika reveals she rejected Ram Charan's Peddi for THIS reason

Swasika and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi is one of the most awaited and buzzing projects. Amid its hype, Malayalam actress Swasika recently opened up about being offered a role in the film and why she rejected the film. Given Ram Charan's stardom and international recognition after RRR, it would be a big opportunity for any actor to work with him. But that wasn't the case with Swasika, who was offered to play Ram's mother in the actioner. Even after the team's multiple requests, she firmly declined the offer.

Swasika reveals rejecting Peddi



According to reports, Swasika was offered the role of Charan’s mother. Notably, Swasika is 33 years old, while Ram Charan is already 40. The actress revealed that although she has played a few middle-aged roles in Tamil and Malayalam films and is known more for playing the roles of a mother, she was not comfortable playing the mother of someone seven years older.


Swasika, during a recent interview, said, “I keep getting mother roles one after the other. What shocked me was when I was asked to play Ram Charan’s mother. It was for Peddi, a big Telugu film being made on a massive budget. I said no. I don’t know how it would turn out if I had done it, but at this point, I don’t feel the need to play Ram Charan’s mother. So, I said no. If such a time comes in the future, I may consider it."

The actress also revealed that she is not ready to take up such roles at this stage in her career, which led her to reject the offer despite being approached several times.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The film is believed to be a sports action drama produced by Vriddhi Cinemas. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. It will also star veteran Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role.

Swasika filmy career

Swasika made her acting debut in 2009 and has been actively working ever since. She made her debut as the lead heroine in Tamil cinema with the film Vagai. She later appeared in several Tamil and Malayalam movies. She was also seen in a small Telugu film, Etu Chusina Nuvve. 

She gained widespread attention last year in the Tamil hit film Lubber Pandhu, wherein she played the mother of the female lead. Next, the actress will be seen in Suriya’s upcoming film Karuppu.

