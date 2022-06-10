Pooja Hegde lambasts IndiGo staffer for rude behaviour; airline apologises

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pooja's tweet evoked a swift response from the airline, which apologised for the inconvenience caused to Puja and her team in a bid to resolve the issue

Pooja Hegde. Pic/Shadab Khan


Pooja Hegde, on Thursday lambasted a staff member of IndiGo, who allegedly behaved in a rude manner with her costume assistant for no reason when the actress and her team were flying out of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Extremely sad with how rude IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe, behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don't tweet about these issues, but this was truly appalling."





