The Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film, has requested his fans to refrain from using abusive language

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun warns fans to not use abusive language: 'Strong action will be taken against...' x 00:00

More often than usual, celebs’ fans indulge in social media wars over their favourite stars. These fights sometimes stoop to a level where they resort to abusive language, and if not online, they sometimes lead to physical altercations. But this isn’t new. What is new is an actor coming out on social media to request people not to engage in such behaviour. Allu Arjun took to his X account and put out a note for his fans, requesting them to be mindful of the words they use and their behaviour both online and offline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun appeals fans to refrain from using abusive language

The Pushpa 2: The Rule actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film, has requested his fans to refrain from using abusive language. He also warned people not to use fake profiles and pretend to be his fans. Taking to his X account, the actor wrote, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always, and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline."

He further continued, "Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles—if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts."

This post by Allu Arjun came just a day after he hosted a press meet where he reacted to CM Revanth’s allegations over the stampede. During the press meet, the actor denied the claims of him behaving irresponsibly during his visit to Sandhya Theatres and stated, "There is a lot of misinformation that I behaved in a particular way. These are wrong allegations. It’s humiliating and a character assassination. There is a lot of misinformation going on, a lot of false allegations, especially character assassination."

He further talked about the boy who got injured during the stampede on December 4 and stated, "I am getting hourly updates about how the kid is doing. He is progressing. The only good thing is that the boy is getting better. My whole attempt is to produce good entertainment for the audience and want people to leave with a smile."

More About Pushpa 2

As the pan-India film continues to rake in at the box office, there has been an update that the film will soon stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix has reportedly bought the film’s streaming rights for a staggering Rs 275 crore. While there has been no official announcement regarding the streaming date, action-drama films are typically released on OTT within six to eight weeks of their theatrical release. Fans can expect the movie to stream on the platform around February 2025.