Prabhas will turn a year older on October 23. In a treat for fans of the Baahubali star, the makers of three of his films have decided to re-release them in the theatres

Prabhas is one of the biggest Pan-India superstar who has consistently dominated the box office with his films. The actor has always set new records and enjoys a massive fan base across the nation, proving he is one of the most loved actors for a reason. As Prabhas celebrates his birthday on October 23, audiences will get to witness three of his blockbuster films being re-released on the big screen. This is indeed a moment to relish for Prabhas fans, as they can enjoy the re-release of his mega-blockbusters.

Let’s take a look at Prabhas films that will be re-released in theaters:

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be re-released on October 19 and 20. It was the biggest release of 2023, not only breaking box office records but also trending for over 200 days on OTT. The film dominated the box office with a massive collection of around ₹700 crore, making it the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Additionally, it ranks among the top three television premieres, with over 30 million viewers.

Eeswar

Prabhas' debut film Eeswar is set to return to theaters on October 23. With this film, audiences first witnessed the rise of the Pan-India star. It will undoubtedly be a treat for fans to watch his debut performance on the big screen after all these years.

Mr. Perfect

Mr. Perfect, released in 2011, is scheduled for re-release on October 22. This family entertainer received rave reviews upon its original release, and now, after a long hiatus, it is returning to theaters. The film earned Prabhas tremendous praise, with many considering him the highlight of the movie.

About Prabhas's work front

Currently, the superstar is filming Maruthi’s directorial venture, 'The Raja Saab', which has him play a common man, who visits his ancestral property and unwittingly sets off a chain of events. Prabhas will then go back in time for director Hanu Raghavapudi’s 'Fauji'. Set against the backdrop of the Razakar movement, the film explores how the paramilitary volunteer force resisted the integration of Hyderabad State into India. The unit kicked off the shoot with Iman Esmail and Jaya Prada in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, a month ago

Come February, Prabhas will grow out his hair and film 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel. Simultaneously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will develop the script of 'Spirit', ahead of kicking off shoot in April 2025. “Like he had imagined Ranbir in two different looks in Animal [2023], the director has envisioned a distinct avatar for Prabhas’ cop character. They will have look tests after the script is ready.”