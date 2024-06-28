Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' scores at the box office but Hindi version fails to beat 'Adipurush' and 'Baahubali 2'

Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' fared exceptionally well at the box office on day one earning Rs 95 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' hit the theatres on June 27, worldwide. The film has done impressive numbers at the box office despite being released on a non-holiday weekday. While the film managed to break several records by registering India collection of Rs 95 crore, the pan-India film failed to beat Prabhas's previous films like 'Adipurush' and 'Baahubali 2' in one category.

'Kalki 2898 AD' originally made in Telugu language was dubbed and released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi version surprisingly underperformed at the box office as compared to 'Adipurush' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. The numbers indicate that more and more people preffered watching the film in its original language. The Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD' managed to earn Rs 24 crore on opening day as cmpared to Baahubali 2's Rs 41 crore and Adipurush's Rs 37.25 cr opening.

However, 'Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version broke the collection record of 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Salaar; Part 1'. The film collected Rs 4.8 cr and Rs 15.75 cr respectively on the opening day for the Hindi version.

According to Sacnilk.com, the dystopian sci-fi film earned Rs 95 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opening day in Indian cinema history, surpassing Jawan. It earned Rs 64.5 crore in Telugu, Rs 4 crore in Tamil, Rs 24 crore in Hindi, and Rs 2.2 crore in Malayalam.

How much did the stars charge?

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ finally hit the big screens, a report of the cast fees has been going around in the media revealing how much each of the stars charged for the sci-fi magnum opus. The film’s overall budget is said to be Rs 600 crore and while Prabhas is reported to have taken a pay cut, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan were paid the same amount.

Prabhas, who was panned for his role in ‘Adipurush’ has charged Rs 80 crore for the Nag Ashwin directorial. It is less than his known fee of Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Deepika, Big B, and Kamal were paid Rs 20 crore.