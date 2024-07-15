'Kalki 2898 AD' breached the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. The makers have announced the second part of the sci-fi entertainer.

Listen to this article ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ screening stopped after rainwater leaks through cinema hall's roof in Hyderabad x 00:00

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to reign on the big screens even weeks after its release, a bunch of fans encountered a rather unusual hurdle in Hyderabad, which is also where the film’s lead actor Prabhas resides. A viral video shows, rainwater leaking through the roof of a cinema hall, which led to the screening being stopped.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breached the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. It has surpassed many films in its 10-day box office earnings, including ‘Jawan’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Pathan’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Dangal’, and ‘Baahubali’.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced the second part of the sci-fi entertainer. Director Nag Ashwin revealed that the sequel will feature an epic face-off between Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows Bhairava (Prabhas), a powerful warrior with mysterious origins.

As he navigates a world ravaged by war and environmental destruction, Bhairava becomes entangled in an ancient prophecy. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, an immortal being from the era of the Indian mythological epic 'Mahabharata', while Deepika Padukone portrays Sumathi, a character pregnant with the unborn Kalki, an avatar of Vishnu. Kamal Haasan takes on the role of the antagonist, Supreme Yaskin.

The film blends elements of Indian mythology with futuristic technology, culminating in epic battles that span both the physical and spiritual realms.

While 'Kalki 2898 AD' ends with the promise of a larger cinematic universe, Ashwin clarified that the immediate focus is on Part 2.

Nag Ashwin told Variety, “We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start. Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin, who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors.”

