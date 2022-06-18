Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Prabhas postpones Project K shoot to help Deepika recover after health scare

Prabhas postpones 'Project K' shoot to help Deepika recover after health scare

Updated on: 18 June,2022 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the 'Piku' actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness

Prabhas postpones 'Project K' shoot to help Deepika recover after health scare

Prabhas. File Pic


Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in 'Project K', has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Deepika was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets.

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the 'Piku' actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness. 'Project K' marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin.




Last month, the director had revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu, "We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas' introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas' fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film."


Show full article

prabhas deepika padukone amitabh bachchan Disha Patani Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK