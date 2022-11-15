×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar
FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head resign
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Telugu actor Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Telugu actor Krishna

Updated on: 15 November,2022 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, who passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Telugu actor Krishna

Ghattamaneni Krishna. Pic- Mammootty's Twitter handle


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, who passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday.


Also Read: "He didn't need to practice much," says S. S Rajamouli on NTR Jr's dancing skill

"Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family," Modi tweeted.






Popularly known as Superstar Krishna, he ruled the Telugu film world during the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Father of actor Mahesh Babu, Krishna breathed his last at 4:10 am on Tuesday. He was 79.

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and others mourn the loss of actor Krishna

Some of his well-known films are 'Alluri Seetharama Raju', 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu' and 'Gudachari 116' among others.

Do you follow Bigg Boss 16?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi Prime Minister PM Modi Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK