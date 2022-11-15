Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and others mourn the loss of Ghattamaneni Krishna

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi

Ghattamaneni Krishna. Pic- Mammootty's Twitter handle

Film celebrities from the south paid tribute to the late actor and Mahesh Babu's father Ghattamaneni Krishna, who passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 79.

Actor Rajinikanth, who has worked with him in three films took to Twitter and wrote, "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry ... working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family ...may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh."

Actor Chiranjeevi dropped a long note in his mother tongue to express the grief over the demise of Krishna.

J NTR wrote, "My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."

My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family.



Mammootty also took to his Twitter handle to express his grief.

Mahesh Babu's father Krishna was hospitalized on Monday, due to cardiac arrest.

The actor underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation. As per the doctor's Health Bulletin on Monday evening, the health condition was critical and he was on a ventilator.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

One of the top actors of his era, Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan award.

He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965.

(with inputs from ANI)

