Hombale Films truly created a successful phenomenon with the release of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'. While the film was packed with massive action and grand scale, it featured strong characters like Deva and Vardharaja, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. As much as the audience loved Deva, they showered the same amount of love on Vardharaja.

Hombale Films wishes Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday

Now, to celebrate all the love, Hombale Films has wished Prithviraj Sukumaran a happy birthday, expressing their appreciation for him. Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared the poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja from Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and jotted down the caption - "Birthday wishes to our beloved Vardharaja Mannaar, the KING @therealprithvi! We can't wait to see you in action on the sets of Shouryaanga Parvam! #Salaar2"

Fans can't wait for Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Salaar 2'

Amid this, the fans have taken the social media by storm, wishing Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday. Everyone is also eagerly waiting to see the clash of Deva and Vardharaja. Here's how fans are reacting:

"Happy birthday to Vardharaja Mannar @Prithvi Official, all the best for L2 sir, eagerly waiting to see face between Devaratha and Varadha #HBDPrithviraj #HappyBirthdayPrithviraj "

"Legend in the making! Wishing Vardharaja Mannaar @Prithvi Official an epic birthday! Shouryaanga Parvam is going to be fire! #Salaar2"

"#Salaar2 will be a blast in Worldwide box-office"

"Happy B-day Varadha Raja Mannar from Deva fan"

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.

About 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire'

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.