Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > L2 Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran discusses how he found apt locations for the film

L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran discusses how he found apt locations for the film

Updated on: 21 March,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran discusses how he travelled across the US, UK, and Iraq to find apt locations for L2: Empuraan which stars Mohanlal in the lead

L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran discusses how he found apt locations for the film

Prithviraj Sukumaran; (right) Mohanlal leads the film

Listen to this article
L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran discusses how he found apt locations for the film
x
00:00

Instead of its scheduled unveiling on March 20, the trailer of L2: Empuraan was released on Wednesday night, following its online leak. With the sequel to Lucifer (2019), director Prithviraj Sukumaran takes the story of Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally ahead as he returns to save Kerala from the nexus of crime and politics. The director spent over a year travelling to multiple countries and scouting locations to ensure the actioner matched the grand scale he had imagined. More importantly, Sukumaran wanted the film to have as little green-screen shots as possible. “I wanted to go to real locations and shoot as much as possible practically, staying away from CGI unless absolutely necessary. It took me close to a year-and-a-half of travelling to finalise where and how we were going to shoot the film. Additionally, securing permission to shoot in foreign countries was complicated, as many sequences involved large-scale stunts, explosions, and special effects,” he recalls.


After an extensive recce, L2: Empuraan was shot across India, the US, the UK, United Arab Emirates, and Iraq. “One of the most demanding aspects was finding the right locations. When people watch the film, I believe they will realise its vast scope,” says the director of the March 27 offering that will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.  



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Prithviraj mohanlal Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK