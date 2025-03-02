Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran

In the garb of an action thriller, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s maiden directorial venture Lucifer sharply explored dynastic politics, corruption and crime-politics nexus in India. Eight years on, the director is readying its sequel, L2: Empuraan, for a March 27 release.


Mohanlal in L2: Empuraan
Given that films are intensely scrutinised in 2025, was he inclined to tame down the politics in the Mohanlal-starrer? Sukumaran reflects, “When you write a franchise in 2017 and you’re making the second part in 2025, you have to review the script because the socio-political and economic circumstances around you have changed a lot. You will find a lot of reflections of modern-day politics and society in this film. People say that cinema leads society to darker paths. The fact is that cinema is always inspired by what is happening in society. It’s important to stay objective as a filmmaker, especially when you handle themes like politics. You have to take the stance of a mediator. I don’t propagate my opinion through my films. It’s the same for this film as well.”


While making L2: Empuraan, the director’s other priority was to ensure that it didn’t become derivative. That’s where his process came in handy. He says, “I tell my assistant directors that every shot they devise should come from the text. If you read a script closely, it gives you your shot division; your inspiration should not be a scene from another film. So, after I get the final draft, I spend six months writing what I call a shoot script. By the time I finish that, I know how to approach each scene.”

mohanlal L2: Empuraan Prithviraj Sukumaran Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

