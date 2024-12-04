Ahead of Pushpa 2 release, Allu Arjun's fans in Bengaluru have created the biggest-ever cutout of the star, standing at an impressive height of 85 feet

Allu Arjun Pic/AFP, X

Allu Arjun's massive 85 feet cutout installed in Bengaluru ahead of Pushpa 2 release

The biggest and most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to arrive tomorrow, and Allu Arjun is ready to captivate the audience with the unmatchable swag of Pushparaj. While the entire nation is at a standstill, Allu Arjun's fans in Bengaluru have created the biggest-ever cutout of the star, standing at an impressive height of 85 feet.

Massive cutout of Allu Arjun installed in Bengaluru

This massive cutout marks a historic moment, being the largest ever created for any actor in the Telugu film industry. It also contained three large garlands and a stage set up with lights to make it into a celebration. It truly speaks volumes about the unparalleled fandom Allu Arjun enjoys across the nation. He is all set to create madness with the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule tomorrow.

Pushpa 2 expected to be a massive blockbuster

At a promotional event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun said he is hoping that Pushpa 2: The Rule will enjoy the same level of success as the first part and go on to become one of the biggest hits in the Telugu industry.

He said, "When Pushpa became a big hit and one of the surveys said, 'It (Pushpa 2) is expected to be the biggest film in India.' I thought it is a big thing for us as the whole of India is expecting this film from us, so I should be responsible because it will bring good name for my homeland. It is a proud moment for Telugu people, who have supported me for 20 years and made me an actor, so it was my time to make them proud on a national scale and make Pushpa a hit.”

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by ace director Sukumar and will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5.