Opening day box office collections for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 likely to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

As advance booking of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opens today, trade says its first-day figures across languages could rival that of 2023 blockbuster Jawan

The action drama, led by Allu Arjun, releases on December 5

Listen to this article
In Pushpa 2: The Rule’s trailer, Allu Arjun’s character threatens that he is a “wildfire.” The words may turn out to be prophetic as the advance booking of the Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opens today. The trade is expecting the pan-India film to take the box office by storm. Early buzz suggests that the first-day 
collections of Sukumar’s directorial venture, across languages, might rival that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023), which had reportedly opened at about Rs 75 crore.


Trade analyst Girish Wankhede told mid-day, “About 25 to 30 per cent of the opening weekend numbers can come from advance booking itself. That said, this film will have a lot of walk-ins; people will come in groups for it. After all, it’s a humongous film. It will open as big as Jawan, if not bigger.”


Originally slated for an Independence Day release, Pushpa 2’s date with cinemas was then pushed to December 5. Wankhede believes the deferral only added to the action drama’s hype. While the Telugu version is expected to run riot in the south market, the trade analyst notes that the Hindi counterpart’s figures will be impressive. He reasons, “Pushpa is a brand that has been cultivated over the past few years. There has been no big Hindi film all month. It’s the most anticipated film of recent times and a much stronger brand than Stree.”

