The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ held a promotional event in Chennai. The film’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP, took to the stage and addressed the controversy surrounding ‘Pushpa 2’ background score. It was reported that DSP allegedly failed to deliver the desired music on time which pushed the makers to to complete the score on time.

'Pushpa 2' music composer hits back at producers

Devi Sri Prasad addressed the film’s producer Ravi Shankar and said, "Ravi sir, you've been blaming me saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

He added, “Even now, I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make an entry for the camera. I am shy. I am shameless only when I'm on stage. Off-stage, I'm the shyest person you can meet. I could hear the song Kissik being played, so I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, 'Wrong timing, sir. You're late'. What can I do? If I had to address these separately, there's no kick. I am always open."

About Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar. The film not only showcased Allu Arjun’s exceptional performance but also portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura. The actor's steps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

‘Pushpa 2’ was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.