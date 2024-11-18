Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > After Kanguva backlash Pushpa 2 sound designer Resul Pookutty makes a request to theatre owners

After 'Kanguva' backlash, Pushpa 2 sound designer Resul Pookutty makes a request to theatre owners

Updated on: 18 November,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Khurana | mailbag@mid-day.com

The trailer launch of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' happened at Gandhi Stadium in Patna on Sunday and fans can't keep calm as the trailer is a 'WILDFIRE' and promises a blockbuster

After 'Kanguva' backlash, Pushpa 2 sound designer Resul Pookutty makes a request to theatre owners

Pic/Instagram

After the grand trailer launch event of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Patna yesterday, fans are overjoyed and can't control their excitement to watch the film. The trailer has spread like a 'WILDFIRE' and fans can't keep calm as it guarantees a rollercoaster ride of fun, action, and drama.


Resul Pookutty's reaction to trailer of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'


So after the trailer launch, Academy Award winner and film's sound designer Resul Pookutty took to Instagram to share that his past few days have been quite hectic and that the sound of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will be mixed at standard Dolby Level 7. Pookutty also requested theatres to tune their amplifiers and speakers well in time. He also tipped fans that 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is going to be a roller-coaster and they should be ready for it by fastening their seat belts.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Resul Pookutty (@resulpookutty)

Resul Pookutty on receiving backlash for 'Kanguva'

This statement from the sound designer comes after he faced backlash for his recent release 'Kanguva'. Directed by Siva, 'Kanguva' stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. It is a fantasy action film that shows the battle between two clans and Suriya was seen in a double role in the film. The film was anticipated as one of the biggest releases of the year and was speculated to be one of the highest grossers of the year but the film has proved to be a failure at the box office. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Resul Pookutty (@resulpookutty)

Fans were highly disappointed with the film and they also blamed Pookutty for this sheer failure of the film. Fans criticised the Oscar award winner for the 'loud' music in Kanguva. Resul took to Instagram to share that one of his friends, a re-recording mixer sent him a clip with excessively loud sound, music, and dialogues making 'Kanguva' one of the largest films in theatre. He further wrote that it is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. He mentioned that his raft and artistry are caught up in a loudness war. The sound designer also posed a question that who is to blame for this loudness? The sound guy? He also asked the film fraternity to take a strict step and a binding decision on this issue. 

