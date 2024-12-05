The district collector of Bengaluru halted Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule's midnight screenings. Reportedly, the decision was taken after the Kannada Film Producers Association filed a petition against it

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller Pushpa 2 has been released in theatres; however, excited Bengaluru fans faced a roadblock before they could watch the film due to last-minute changes. It was at the very last moment that the district collector of Bengaluru halted its midnight screenings. Reportedly, the decision was taken after the Kannada Film Producers Association filed a petition against the midnight shows.

As per a tweet by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Kannada Film Producers Association argued that everyone should adhere to the traditional way of releasing films and that no early shows should be granted before 6 AM, and Pushpa 2 should not break this precedent.

Speculation has it that the petition was influenced by the prices for the midnight and premiere screenings. While midnight shows for Bengaluru have been stopped, fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can still enjoy the film as the government there has approved extra screenings with hiked ticket prices.

According to the box office reporting platform Sacnilk, as of 12 AM, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 41.54 crore (India net) on its first day across all languages. In the US, as per a tweet by Prathyangira Cinemas, the film has minted $3.2 million in preview shows alone. Pushpa 2 is the second Indian film this year to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark in advance bookings, the first being Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.

RRR holds the record as the highest opener in Indian cinema, earning Rs 223 crore on its first day. It is followed by Baahubali, which collected Rs 217 crore, and Kalki 2898 AD with Rs 175 crore. Trade experts now predict Pushpa 2 could surpass them all, with estimated Day 1 earnings exceeding Rs 250 crore.

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.