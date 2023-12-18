Pushpa actor Jagadeesh confesses to blackmailing junior artiste who died by suicide

Police had arrested Jagadeesh for allegedly taking pictures of the junior artiste and threatening to post them on social media.

Jagadeesh plays the role of Kesava in Pushpa

Jagadeesh was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide of a junior artiste The junior artiste, a woman, died by suicide on November 29 The actor was interrogated, post which he confessed to the crime

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide of a junior artiste. The junior artiste, a woman residing in Panjagutta area of Hyderabad, died by suicide on November 29. A case was registered at Panjagutta police station against Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, who played the role of a supporting actor in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

On December 6, Panjagutta police arrested him for allegedly taking pictures of the junior artiste and threatening to post them on social media. In a new development, the actor has reportedly confessed to the crime of blackmailing the woman.

Jagadeesh was taken into custody by Punjagutta police earlier this month, produced in court and sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail. The actor was interrogated, post which he confessed to the crime, reported TV9. The actor admitted that he clicked her pictures with ill intent and had threatened to make the pictures public. He also claimed that he was jealous of her falling for another man.

He has also claimed that he knew the woman for five years but they parted ways post the success of the Allu Arjun starrer film, Pushpa.

The junior artiste's father had filed a complaint with the police after she had taken her life by hanging on November 29. When the Punjagutta police received news of the suicide, they approached the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem. Post investigation, Jagadeesh was taken into custody and produced in court, where it was directed that he will be kept in remand for 14 days. He confessed to the crime before the 14 days were up.

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2019 with the critically-acclaimed film Mallesham. He played the role of Kesava in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the one who narrates the story. He was appreciated for his performance in the film. He was said to be shooting for the second part, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. It is unclear if his arrest has affected the shooting of the film. Jagadeesh also has 'Chivaraku Migiledhi' and 'Pickpocket 2: The Murder Plan' in the pipeline.