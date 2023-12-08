Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Animal Allu Arjun hails film as cinematic brilliance calls Ranbir Kapoors performance inspiring

Animal: Allu Arjun hails film as 'cinematic brilliance', calls Ranbir Kapoor's performance 'inspiring'

Updated on: 08 December,2023 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Animal: Allu Arjun took to his X handle to share his detailed opinion and review of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Animal: Allu Arjun hails film as 'cinematic brilliance', calls Ranbir Kapoor's performance 'inspiring'

L-Allu Arjun; R- Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Listen to this article
Animal: Allu Arjun hails film as 'cinematic brilliance', calls Ranbir Kapoor's performance 'inspiring'
x
00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given rise to heated debate on various topics through his film 'Animal'. While some are hailing the craft and technicality of the film, some are bashing it for its politics and misogynistic elements. Despite all the chatter around the film, positive and negative, the film has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office. 


The latest to share his review on the film is National award-winning actor Allu Arjun. "Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations," he wrote.


Talking about the performances in the film, Allu said, "#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respects to the highest level. @iamRashmika Brilliant & Magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold. @thedeol ji’s impactful performance silences us . Your Terrific presence commands respect. @AnilKapoor Ji’s was effortless & intense. Your experience speaks volumes sir . This young lady @tripti_dimri23 is breaking hearts. May you break more! All the other artists & technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations !"


Praising Telugu filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is the captain of the ship called Animal, the actor wrote, "The Director, the Man @imvangasandeep garu. Just Mind Blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! #ANIMAL HAS JOINED THE CLASSICS OF INDIAN CINEMA LIST."

Anurag Kashyap also hailed the film. The ace director, while discussing the film, shared that he believes nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should or shouldn’t make. He further claimed that people in India get easily offended. Questioning morality, Kashyap said that 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh.

Apart from Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma also came out in support of Vanga. In a lengthy write-up on social media, RGV shared his review of 'Animal.' While he is very impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being unapologetic, he also expresses a desire to touch his feet. In his review, the 'Satya' filmmaker appreciates every aspect of the movie. 

