Actress and politician Radikaa Sarathkumar has revealed that she has seen men enjoying videos of female actors changing in their vanity vans

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Listen to this article Radikaa Sarathkumar claims hidden cameras placed inside changing rooms of women on Malayalam film sets x 00:00

The Malayalam film industry has been in the spotlight ever since the findings about the working condition of women in the industry was exposed by the Hema Committee report. Now, actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has shared her experience of working on a Malayalam movie set. However, she said that the ordeals of women actors isn't restricted to Malayalam cinema but also in Tamil and Telugu. The senior actress and politician has worked across languages in the south. She revealed that there have been instances where men have secretly recorded actresses' nude videos with hidden cameras placed in vanity vans used by women to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to Asianet News, Radikaa Sarathkumar said that she personally saw men sitting together on the sets and enjoying these scenes on their mobile phones. "While I was on a set in Kerala, I saw people gathered together and laughing at something. As I passed by, I noticed they were watching a video. I called a crew member and asked him what they were watching. I was told there were cameras in the vanity vans and footage of women changing clothes was captured using the same. I was told you just type the name of the artiste, and you will find a video of them changing dress. I saw the video," she revealed.

She further said that after the incident she was too scared to use her vanity van on set and hence would go to her hotel room to change.

However, Radikaa refused to name the film on which set this incident happened. “If we spit looking upwards, it will fall on our face only. So I don’t want to take names”.

What did Radikaa do?

“This system is wrong. After the incident, I told other female artists about the hidden cameras. I was afraid to go into my vanity van after the incident. It is a private space for us to change, to take rest, or to have food,” she added.

The actress also confronted the team of the film and informed them about the same. "I have seen videos of women changing clothes in vans. I confronted the team and told them this is not right. I told the van team that I will hit them with chappals (slippers) if I find a camera in the vehicle. I was angry. I insisted that I want to be safe and don’t want the van at all. They then told me that they will look into it,” she said.

Radikaa reacts to Urvashi's comment:

Meanwhile, senior actress Urvashi in the aftermath of Hema Committee Report said that vanity vans are safe on set. Reacting to it, Radikaa said, "I watched Urvashi’s interview. She said there is nothing like it (sexual misconduct) in Kerala. She is from Kerala and the Malayalam film industry. She earns her livelihood from there. She is a fantastic actress and a good friend. But in this matter, we have different points of view. It happens not only in Kerala but also in other states.”

Radikaa wholeheartedly welcomed the Hema Committee Report but wondered why its release into the public was delayed. She also shared that she too has been a victim of misbehaviour on film sets. "I was wondering why there was so much delay in the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. I have been in the industry for 46 years. Of course, there have been people who have tried to misbehave with me. Women should be empowered to say ‘No’ when such incidents happen with them. No man has said anything in any industry. So the onus is back on women. Now, they have to shoulder this responsibility of safeguarding themselves," she shared.