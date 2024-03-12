Breaking News
Rajinikanth's daughters Aishwarya, Soundarya visit Tirumala temple

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya visited Tirumala temple. The daughters visited the temple with their family. Soundarya was spotted with her kid

Rajinikanth's family in Tirupati

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya visited Tirumala temple. They visited Lord Balaji after the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings to them in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple authorities presented theertha prasadams.


The daughters visited the temple with their family. Soundarya was spotted with her kid. She is the younger daughter of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. She made her debut as a director with the film 'Kochadaiyaan' in 2014. Aishwarya is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth. She started her career in the Tamil film industry as a playback singer.


Meanwhile, megastar Rajinikanth is all set to come up with the upcoming film 'Vettaiyan'.


'Vettaiyan', directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Recently, the social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X.More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

