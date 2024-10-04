Following a successful procedure on October 1, Rajinikanth stayed under observation for two days. Doctors have recommended that he rest for a few weeks

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, to resume 'Coolie' shoot after green light from doctors

Superstar Rajinikanth was released from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on October 3, around 11 PM, after undergoing a heart procedure. Doctors treated swelling in one of his blood vessels by placing a stent in his aorta using a transcatheter technique.

Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital after green light

Following a successful procedure on October 1, Rajinikanth stayed under observation for two days. Doctors have recommended that he rest for a few weeks. Once he’s cleared, he’s expected to begin work on director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Coolie. Fans are thrilled with the update and have been sending him well-wishes for a quick recovery.

Rajinikanth's recent hospitalization had fans worried, but his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, reassured everyone in a message to CNN-News18 on Monday. The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai that night due to stomach pain. When CNN-News18 asked for an update on his health, Latha confirmed, “All is well.”

Apollo Hospital shares Rajinikanth’s health update

ANI shared a press note from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on X (formerly Twitter), which reads: “Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated through a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta, completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to inform his well-wishers and fans that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He is expected to be discharged in two days.”

Rajinikanth’s previous hospital visits due to health issues

In 2021, Thalaiva was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for a routine check-up. However, the actor, who had been in New Delhi recently to receive the prestigious Dadabhai Naoroji Award for his contribution to cinema, required hospitalization after the check-up. Earlier, in December 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

Rajinikanth’s work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. While details about 'Coolie' are still under wraps, the makers have released a teaser that hints at an action-packed role for Rajinikanth, where he wields a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, has left fans intrigued.