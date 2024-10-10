Rajinikanth shared a photo of himself bowing in respect to Ratan Tata on X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote about the significant impact Tata had on shaping India

Actor Rajinikanth honoured the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9. He shared a photo of himself bowing in respect to Ratan Tata on X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote about the significant impact Tata had on shaping India.

Ratan Tata Death: Rajinikanth honours the industrialist

Rajinikanth shared a picture on X where he is seen bowing with folded hands in front of Ratan Tata. Along with the photo, he wrote a heartfelt message, calling Tata a "legendary icon" and expressing how much he valued every moment he spent with him. Fans were touched by the post, with many responding with folded hands and heart emojis in the comments.

He penned, “A great legendary icon who put India on the global map with his vision and passion..The man who inspired thousands of industrialist..The man who created lakhs and lakhs of jobs for many generations..The man who was loved and respected by all..My deepest salutations to him. I will forever cherish every moment spent with this great soul..a true son of India is no more..Rest in peace. #RatanTata.”

More about Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

(With inputs from ANI)