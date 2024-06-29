Rajinikanth reviews Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, says he is awaiting part 2

Superstar Rajinikanth has joined the audiences who have showered praise on Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD', the latest sensation in cinema, has become the biggest film of the year by winning hearts worldwide. The film recently received a monumental endorsement when the OG Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted his admiration towards the film.

“Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless.”

Director Nag Ashwin, overwhelmed by the praise, replied to the tweet saying, “Sir... speechless ....blessed....from our whole team.”

The film has already been lauded by other big names in the industry, including SS Rajamouli, Yash, Vijay Devarakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Nagarjuna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and more who have all expressed their admiration on social media.

SS Rajamouli's review of Kalki 2898 AD:

The filmmaker known for his magnum opus films 'Baahubali: The Beginning, 'Baahubali The Conclusion' and 'RRR' took to X to share his review of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. "Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings," he wrote praising the visuals of the movie.

He added, "Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. With such an ensemble, the film is definitely a must watch. Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests the story might incorporate science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. Nag Ashwin suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape.