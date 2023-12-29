Rajinikanth rushes to Chennai to attend Vijayakanth's funeral, gets emotional talking about late actor

Megastar Rajinikanth rushed to Chennai from Kanyakumari district to pay his last respects at Vijayakanth's funeral

Rajinikanth at Vijayakanth's funeral in Chennai (Photos: PTI)

Vijayakanth, who had been ill for about five years, passed away on Thursday morning Rajinikanth rushed to Chennai from Kanyakumari district to pay his last respects Thousands of people visited Vijayakanth`s residence to pay homage

Thousands of people, fans, celebrities and politicians thronged the Island Grounds near Marina beach in Chennai on Friday to pay homage to actor-turned politician Vijayakanth. Megastar Rajinikanth rushed to Chennai from Kanyakumari district to pay his last respects at Vijayakanth's funeral. He laid a garland on the decorated casket and almost cried when he recounted two incidents that showed Vijayakanth's values and the importance he attached to friendship and supporting colleagues.

Rajinikanth said that though crores of men and women live and die in this world, it is only a few like Vijayakanth and people of his ilk live forever in the hearts of people. Expressing anguish, he said though Vijayakanth used to get angry, but selfishness had never been the reason behind it. "The monicker captain is very appropriate for Vijayakanth," he told reporters, praising the departed actor.

Starting from December 28 morning, thousands of people visited Vijayakanth's residence and later the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters at Koyambedu here and paid their homage. Crowds spilled on to the nearby flyover and even at midnight there were still thousands waiting to bid adieu to Vijayakanth. The who's who of Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, paid their last respects, reported PTI.

Since the crowd at Vijayakanth's funeral became unmanageable, authorities made swift arrangements and the venue was shifted to the sprawling Island Grounds owned by the government and from December 29 morning, people gathered there to pay homage.

Chief Minister Stalin has announced a state funeral and arrangements are in place to conduct it at the DMDK office premises, where Vijayakanth will be laid to rest with full government honours.

Vijayakanth, who had been ill for about five years, passed away on Thursday morning after battling against pneumonia. He founded the DMDK in 2005 and has been a successful action hero for about three decades, since the 1980s.

Known by fans as the "Captain" for his portrayal of military characters, he was admitted for the treatment of pneumonia and was on ventilator support. His demise sent shockwaves amid his fans and well-wishers.

Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to pay tribute to Vijayakanth. He wrote, "Kallazgar' my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN."

Jr NTR also took to his X handle to condole the demise of the actor-politician. "Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends," he wrote.

(With PTI inputs)