As Rajinikanth reached the registrar's office in Thiruporur, swamped outside to catch a glimpse of their beloved Thalaiva.

Rajinikanth Pic/Instagram fanpage rajinikanth

Listen to this article Rajinikanth buys 12 acres of land in Tamil Nadu to build hospital, will provide free medical treatment for the poor: Report x 00:00

Superstar Rajinikanth never fails to give back to his fans and well-wishers. On Friday, the 'Jailer' actor was spotted at the registrar's office in Thiruporur in Chengalpet, Tamil Nadu. As per India Today, he purchased land in the area and went to get it registered. As fans learned about his presence, they swamped outside the office to catch a glimpse of their beloved Thalaiva.

Rajinikanth acknowledged the crowd that gathered to see him. He smiled at them and even took a selfie with an elderly woman. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the superstar has purchased 12 acres of land to build a hospital that will provide free treatment for the poor. However, there has been no official statement or confirmation around the same.

On Friday, Rajinikanth made headlines for ditching the business class on a flight and choosing economy to travel. His actions once again exuded simplicity despite the status he holds in the world of cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala. "It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X. More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited.

It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!

- #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pRtoBtTINs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 27, 2024

As of now, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Before 'Lal Salaam', Rajinikanth was seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

(With inputs from ANI)