Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Actor Ram Charan participated in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in the Kashmir valley. This is said to be the first time that an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event

Oscar-winning movie 'RRR' actor Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar on Monday to participate in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in the Kashmir valley. In a tweet, J&K's Information and Public Relations Department wrote: "Actor Ram Charan arrives at Srinagar airport to attend the first side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' of the 3rd G20 #Tourism Working Group meeting."

The actor hit global headlines when 'RRR' won the Oscar this year for the best original song 'Naatu Naatu' that featured him. The film also bagged the Golden Globe award.

He will be among the representatives of the Indian film industry at the summit to discuss film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation. Ram Charan's fans, who hail him as a global star, see this as another honour for their favourite actor. This is said to be the first time that an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event.

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance and global governance. India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. This includes a panel discussion on film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation. The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with an Indian publication, 'The Little Mermaid' director Rob Marshall has expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

While he was asked about his interest in working with Indian actors, he instantly replied ‘Naatu Naatu Actors’ hinting at Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He further added that the two actors are amazing and fantastic. He also was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and extraordinary dancing skills.

This statement by director Rob Marshall is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

