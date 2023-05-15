Ram Charan fans beat up YouTuber for derogatory comments against star and his wife Upasana

Videos of a YouTuber being thrashed by Ram Charan's fans are going viral on social media

RRR star Ram Charan's have reportedly thrashes a YouTuber for making derogatory comments against the star and his wife

Fans of superstar Ram Charan have reportedly thrashed a YouTuber for making derogatory comments against the actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni. The man, named Suinisith, is said to have made the comments that irked fans of the RRR star.

According to reports, Suinisith said, "Ram Charan and Upasana are two of my extremely close buddies. I recently took a long ride with Upasana. We even travelled to Goa."

Fans of Ram Charan did not take his words kindly. A group of 7-9 fans tracked down Sunisith and thrashed him. They questioned him about the remarks on Ram Charan in Hyderabad. They also made him apologise to the RRR star in front of the media. A few videos of fans unleashing their outrage on Sunisith have surfaced on social media and are going viral. He then recorded a video in which he apologizes to Upasana and Ram Charan for his remarks.

While many fans of Ram Charan supported the group for defending their favourite idol, a few netizens also slammed them for using violence. One user wrote, "Violence is not the way, I’m sure RC would advise that also."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child currently. Upasana celebrated her first Mother's Day with an inspiring post on Sunday.

"I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she wrote on Instagram.

It was in December 2022 that Ram Charan and Upasana announced their approaching parenthood. In February, she confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.

During US television show Good Morning America, Ram Charan had requested a consultation with Dr Jennifer Ashton. This led to speculation that the couple could give birth to their child in the US.

However, Upasana refuted the rumours and revealed that she will give birth to her kid in India. She stated that she would deliver her baby at the Apollo Hospitals, where she is Vice Chairperson of CSR.