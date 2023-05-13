Upasana Kamineni describes how she and husband Ram Charan planned their pregnancy and what kind of a life they hope to give to their soon-to-be-born child.

Upasana Kamineni says her child with Ram Charan will have to work hard to earn the privileges of being born into a famous family

Mother's Day Exclusive | 'Ram Charan and I decided to freeze eggs early in our marriage': Upasana Kamineni

Upasana Kamineni Konidela is currently expecting her first child with her superstar husband Ram Charan. Ahead of Mother's Day, we spoke to the entrepreneur and philanthropist, from the Apollo Hospitals family, about navigating pregnancy and impending motherhood.

She believes in the concept of personalizing maternity leave based on needs. According to her, "It is something we should definitely grow towards and evolve as a culture to bring more women into the workforce . This is something that I have experienced myself and I hope to put a structure to it so it helps the organization, the mother and doesn't compromise on the child and the home as well."

When it comes to actor Ram Charan as a would-be father, Upasana said, "I have had tough conversations with my spouse and my family as well, and that gave me a lot of relief."



Talking about the planning the pregnancy, Upasana spoke in detail about the process of egg freezing and her take on that. "Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage when it comes to storing our eggs. We definitely believed that for various reasons we need to focus on our careers at that point of time. both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. People might say that we are inheriting so much, but at end of the day, what we keep for our child, what we earn has to make sense. We didn't let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship,' Upasana told Mid-day.com.

With regards to the responsibility their child will be born with, given the legacy of their respective families, Upasana said, "I come from the legacy of healthcare and he comes from the legacy of entertainment. They have to respect the legacy and they don't have to be super successful, or follow in the same field, but they have to work hard for whatever they do."



She continued,"Nothing is going to come easy and that is a responsibility that they have to take. We were in the same position. Our parents worked hard to make sure that we live this kind of life, but they also taught us the values. So our children will also have to work hard in order to get what we give them and also respect it. We are going to instill values and that responsibility has to be on their shoulders. They have the freedom to do what they want but they need to know that they come with this kind of legacy which I am sure will make them into better human beings and will help develop their personalities as well."



Upasana believes a father is equal to a mother in these times. She described how Ram Charan is already acting so loving and responsible as a father and mentioned, "I think in my life right now a father is equally a mother. Though he is not carrying the child but he is monitoring the child as much and coming with me to the doctor, monitoring my diet. I think having those tough conversations in the beginning has made the journey much smoother and I know that the child will have a great upbringing. With that confidence I can say, that a father should be given enough importance as a mother."