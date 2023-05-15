Breaking News
Ram Charan fans come together to distribute buttermilk at temple in Mumbai amid rising temperature

Updated on: 15 May,2023 05:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The campaign was organised in Mumbai on 6th May and Solapur, Maharashtra on 29th April 2023 where 2,000 bottles of buttermilk was distributed given the heatwave, rising temperature, increase in overall malnutrition

Ram Charan fans come together to distribute buttermilk at temple in Mumbai amid rising temperature

L-Ram Charan; R- Fans distributing buttermilk. Pic/PR

Ram Charan fans come together to distribute buttermilk at temple in Mumbai amid rising temperature
More than 1000 fans of the global superstar, Ram Charan, came together at the Shankar Temple in Juhu and in Bhiwandi in Mumbai to give away 7,000 bottles of refreshing buttermilk to people in and around the temple. The initiative was organised by Ram Charan's fans, who have been inspired by the star's philanthropic activities.


Ram Charan is known not just for his work on screen, but also for his humanitarian efforts off screen. Via multiple associations, NGOs, The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, the 'RRR' star has headlined blood donation camps, eye check up camps, COVID relief camps, and supported various other charities over the years. His fans have taken inspiration from his actions and decided to take this initiative to give back to the community.



His fans have made sure that his legacy of kindness and generosity continues to inspire others. This buttermilk giveaway is just one of many ways in which they are hoping to make a positive impact on society in the true spirit of Ram Charan. The campaign was organised in Mumbai on 6th May and Solapur, Maharashtra on 29th April 2023 where 2,000 bottles of buttermilk was distributed given the heatwave, rising temperature, increase in overall malnutrition. 


Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan has been basking in the glory of 'RRR' directed by Rajamouli. Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Los Angeles for the Oscars. The team won an Oscar in the Best Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'. Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming film 'Game Changer' with S Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

Also Read: Mother's Day Exclusive | Upasana Kamineni on expecting her first child and carrying forward two families' legacies

 

ram charan Entertainment News bollywood Regional Cinema News south cinema mumbai

