Ram Charan at G20 meet: Coming to Kashmir during summer holidays used to feel like an achievement

Ram Charan at the G20 meet in Kashmir. (Photo: Pallav Paliwal)

RRR star Ram Charan represented the Indian Film Industry at the G20 meet in Srinagar on Monday. During the Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation discussion at the event, the actor spoke about his personal experiences and highlighted India's potential to become one of the world's leading filming destinations.

During his session, the global star emphasized on India's captivating cultural diversity, picturesque locations, cost-effectiveness, and availability of state-of-the-art technology, making it an ideal location for film production. The focus of his dialogue was centered around film tourism, encouraging active participation from G20 member countries.

He was in conversation with Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar, when he was asked if he had to invite filmmakers to come and shoot in this country, what kind of places would he suggest to them. Ram Charan replied, "It will sound so cliched right now if I say this. Kashmir is that kind of a place. My dad is from the same industry, he has been working for 45 years. So, I am the second generation. He has shot extensively in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, all these beautiful places. I came to Kashmir for the first time in 1986. It used to feel like I had achieved something if I was asked to come to Kashmir when my dad was shooting here, during the summer holidays."

Ram Charan is the son of south superstar Chiranjeevi.

The actor also revealed that he had shot for his 2016 film Dhruva in the same auditorium where the Summit is being organized. "You won’t believe it but I have shot in this beautiful auditorium in 2016 for a movie called Dhruva. I played a recruit in a police academy. I sat in that chair and this place has something magical, it draws me, it draws the attention of people and no matter what we hear about Kashmir, this is such a surreal feeling to come to Kashmir. It’s been 95 years. It’ll take another 95 years to explore Kashmir," he added.

