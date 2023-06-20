Ahead of the birth of their baby, Ram Charan and Upasana received a thoughtful gift from RRR singer Kaala Bhairava

Pic courtesy: Upasana Kamineni/ Instagram

Listen to this article Ram Charan, Upasana get special gift from 'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava x 00:00

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who are all set to welcome their child, received a special gift - a special tune by the Oscar Winning singer Kaala Bhairava, who sang 'Naatu Naatu'. The singer is very close to Ram and Upasana.

Talking about the gift, Upasana said: "It is very heartwarming to see the love our baby is receiving. We are overjoyed at these gestures from all those who love us. Kala Bhairava is a dear friend and it is sweet of him to prepare a special tune that soothes our baby when he comes into this world."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further mentioned: "Giving our child the comfort it needs through music is a really special thought. I thank him for spreading happiness in the lives of not just ours but so many other children who will get happy listening to this tune."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Earlier, the couple received a hand-crafted wooden cradle by women survivors of sex trafficking, the glimpse of which was also shared by Upasana.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, June 20. Fan of the couple had gathered outside Apollo hospital in Hyderabad to celebrate the happy news. The couple welcomed their first child 11 year after their marriage.

Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed ANI that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20.

A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child's arrival.

"Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apolllo Hospital Jubilee hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin. The two announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan who gained massive popularity with 'RRR' across the globe is currently shooting for 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. Directed by S Shankar, the film will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.