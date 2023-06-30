Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares inside glimpses into 'Mega Princess' naming ceremony, see pics

RRR superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. On her Instagram stories, Upasana shared sneak peaks of the ongoing prep of their daughter's naming ceremony which will be held later today

Ram Charan, Upasana and their family (L); a sneak peek into their daughter's naming ceremony preparations, Pic/Instagram

RRR superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. Since then, the family of three is quickly stealing hearts across the nation.

The couple have already decided on the name for their daughter. On the morning of June 30, Upasana gave fans a glimpse into preparations for their daughter's naming ceremony, which will be taking place later today in Hyderabad.

On her Instagram stories, Upasana shared sneak peaks of the ongoing prep. The videos showed a spacious verandah-style space tastefully decorated with mango leaves and white flowers. A tree-like structure had been created in the middle of the courtyard – and the natural minimalist theme accentuated the significance of the occasion. Buffet tables could also be seen in the background – it seems like the couple are all set to welcome their guests!

She wrote along with one of the videos, "BTS (behind-the-scenes)… our darling daughter's naming ceremony." A team of decorators could be seen giving finishing touches to the decorations before the ceremony begins. The entire family, including Ram's father Chiranjeevi is expected to attend the function.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the naming ceremony is happening at Upasana's mother's house, as the naming ceremony traditionally takes place at the maternal grandmother's house.

A few days ago, Ram Charan and Upasana shared their first pictures as a family together. Ram Charan could be seen holding their puppy in his arms. Ram was in a white shirt and blue denim. On the other hand, Upasana was holding the baby in a floral maxi dress. The baby was wrapped in a white swaddle.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Actor Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations.” Actor Rakul Preet wrote, “Congratulations, may she be blessed with all the joy, happiness, and abundance in the world.”

On Friday, the couple made their first public appearance with their baby, posing outside the hospital on their way home. Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers.

“I thank our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the kid’s well-being. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I’m overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl,” he said.

Ram’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”

It seems like the 'Mega Princess' will be named in style, too!