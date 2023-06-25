Video: Moments before Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter, latter calls it the 'happiest moment'

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents to a baby girl on June 20. Upasana has now shared a video from the hospital moments before birth of their daughter

Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl on June 20. The couple welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. Upasana was discharged from the hospital on Friday and the fans of superstar Ram Charan gave a warm welcome to the little one outside the hospital.

On Sunday, Upasana re-posted a video of hers from the hospital. In the video, Upasana is seen dressed in a hospital gown and being wheel chaired into the labour room. As per the caption in the video, it was moments before Upasana gave birth.

Towards the end of the video, we get a glimpse of Ram Charan who is seen walking towards the labour room.

"5 days ago. Happiest moment of our lives! Surrounded by sooooo much love," wrote Upasan sharing the video.

Moments before the #MegaPrincess arrived â¤ï¸ Love this emotion video of #UpasanaKonidela. We spot #RamCharanðµ at the end too! ðð«¶ð¼pic.twitter.com/1FYOijRvtS — á´ á´É´á´á´ð½á´á´á´á´Êá´sá´ Éªá´É´ (@venkysayzzz) June 25, 2023

Days after the birth of their child, Upasana took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple with their baby. She wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings. @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme.” Ram Charan can be seen holding their puppy in his arms. Ram was in a white shirt and blue denim. On the other hand, Upasana was holding the baby in a floral maxi dress. The baby was wrapped in a white swaddle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

On Friday, the couple made their first public appearance with their baby, posing outside the hospital on their way home. Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers.

“I thank our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the kid’s well-being. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I’m overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl,” he said.

When asked about the baby's name, he said, "I haven't finalised on the name. Based on our tradition, we will finalise the name on 21st day. I will her name then. We have been waiting for so long for this". Ram Charan was also asked whom the baby resembles. To this, he laughed and said, "Definitely me!"