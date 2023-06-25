Upasana, Ram Charan pose as family after daughter's birth; Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet congratulate them

Ram Charan and Upasana shared their first picture as a family after the birth of their daughter. They welcomed their first child on June 20

Ram Charan and Upasana with their pet Rhyme and daughter

Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl on June 20. The couple welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage.

Days after the birth of their child, Upasana took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple with their baby. She wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings. @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme.”

Ram Charan can be seen holding their puppy in his arms. Ram was in a white shirt and blue denim. On the other hand, Upasana was holding the baby in a floral maxi dress. The baby was wrapped in a white swaddle.

On Friday, the couple made their first public appearance with their baby, posing outside the hospital on their way home.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations.”

Actor Rakul Preet wrote, “Congratulations, may she be blessed with all the joy, happiness, and abundance in the world.”

Singer Kanika Kapoor commented, “OVERJOYED.”

“I thank our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the kid’s well-being. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I’m overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl,” he said.

When asked about the baby's name, he said, "I haven't finalised on the name. Based on our tradition, we will finalise the name on 21st day. I will her name then. We have been waiting for so long for this". Ram Charan was also asked whom the baby resembles. To this, he laughed and said, "Definitely me!"

Ram’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, “, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced the pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

(With inputs from ANI)