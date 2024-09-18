Breaking News
Rashmika Mandanna gets 'warm welcome' at Milan Fashion Week

Updated on: 18 September,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

"Milan Fashion Week 2024" (the 2025 spring/summer collections) will be held from September 17 to September 23

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, currently in Milan for 'Milan Fashion Week 2024', took to social media on Tuesday to drop a tantalising hint about her upcoming runway appearance. 
 
Her latest post suggests that she will be gracing the ramp for Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sports fashion brand.




Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika, who boasts 44 million followers, shared an intriguing snap featuring flowers and carry bags adorned with Onitsuka Tiger branding, accompanied by the caption: "always a warm welcome." The post was geotagged in Milan, Italy, hinting at her exciting upcoming runway appearance for the brand.


In another post, Rashmika humorously captured a moment of her day, posing in a white shirt while enjoying a meal that included salad, croissants, coffee, and scrambled egg toast. She quipped in the caption: "Oh shit...! Why am I always eating when there are cameras around me...," adding a touch of lightheartedness to her glamorous Milan adventure.

Earlier, a source close to the industry had revealed: "Rashmika will be representing India on a global stage for the second time among many other celebrities from Asia at the Milan Fashion Week 2024."

"Milan Fashion Week 2024" (the 2025 spring/summer collections) will be held from September 17 to September 23.

For the unversed, this is the second time that Rashmika will grace the Milan runway. Last time, she left everyone in awe with her stunning black gown, capturing the hearts of both fans and critics alike.

Beyond her fashion prowess, Rashmika is also a powerhouse on the film front, boasting a remarkable slate of over eight films.

From her anticipated role as Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to her collaborations with stars like Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', Dhanush and Nagarjuna in 'Kubera', Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava', Dev Mohan in 'Rainbow', Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal Park', her diverse projects showcase her incredible versatility and promise.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. She has then featured in Kannada films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', Telugu movies-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Rashmika has also starred in Hindi action drama movie 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

The diva has also featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra in action thriller 'Mission Majnu' directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

