Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails central govt, says 'It's people's government'
Cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh seized from auto rickshaw in Thane; one held
Devendra Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse: Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Development of city crucial to achieving Modi's dream of Viksit Bhara: Shewale
Kerala hotbed for anti-national forces due to misgovernance of state: Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rashmika Mandanna drops new serene pics from her vacation fans say Vijay is a good photographer
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rashmika Mandanna drops new serene pics from her vacation, fans say ‘Vijay is a good photographer’

Updated on: 07 April,2024 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared tranquil vacation pictures, prompting fans to comment on Vijay Deverakonda's photography skills

Rashmika Mandanna drops new serene pics from her vacation, fans say ‘Vijay is a good photographer’

Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna drops new serene pics from her vacation, fans say ‘Vijay is a good photographer’
x
00:00

Rashmika Mandanna is a widely adored and popular celebrity with a large fan base. Recently, she posted some vacation pictures that led to speculation about her being on holiday with her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. Fans quickly began sharing their thoughts in the comments section.


Rashmika Mandanna drops new pics from her vacation


On her Instagram account, Rashmika posted pictures of herself wearing an oversized denim shirt paired with flared white pants, showcasing a lovely casual look, “Live everyday like it’s your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes… We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines and have successful careers… Or be the 1st in our class or become a rich and wealthy person. Buy that car or buy this house or get a seat in that college or get scholarships and all of that and in the midst of trying to achieve all of this and more… we forget to do what is most important…living in the moment…”


"We keep thinking we’ll work super hard right now and get what we want and we often keep our happinesses secondary... but know that goals never stop... we always keep wanting more... that’s how we humans are..." she added.

"It’s important... all the achievements and goals and dreams and wealth is important... but what if... just what if living in our present was also equally important... then what happens?" she concluded. 

Rashmika Mandanna drops new pics from her vacation, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

About Rashmika and Vijay

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared Instagram stories suggesting they might be in the UAE together. Rashmika's post showing a peacock at her resort in the UAE coincided with Vijay's video discussing his film 'The Family Star,' where a peacock was seen in the background. Observant fans noticed the resemblance in the backgrounds.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, blossomed from their collaborations in movies like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade.' Dating rumours started circulating in January 2023, after reports of their alleged vacation in the Maldives surfaced.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK