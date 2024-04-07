Rashmika Mandanna recently shared tranquil vacation pictures, prompting fans to comment on Vijay Deverakonda's photography skills

Rashmika Mandanna is a widely adored and popular celebrity with a large fan base. Recently, she posted some vacation pictures that led to speculation about her being on holiday with her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. Fans quickly began sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

On her Instagram account, Rashmika posted pictures of herself wearing an oversized denim shirt paired with flared white pants, showcasing a lovely casual look, “Live everyday like it’s your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes… We all have bills to pay, earn our respect, achieve our goals and dreams, work hard, study hard, submit assignments before deadlines and have successful careers… Or be the 1st in our class or become a rich and wealthy person. Buy that car or buy this house or get a seat in that college or get scholarships and all of that and in the midst of trying to achieve all of this and more… we forget to do what is most important…living in the moment…”

"We keep thinking we’ll work super hard right now and get what we want and we often keep our happinesses secondary... but know that goals never stop... we always keep wanting more... that’s how we humans are..." she added.

"It’s important... all the achievements and goals and dreams and wealth is important... but what if... just what if living in our present was also equally important... then what happens?" she concluded.

About Rashmika and Vijay

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared Instagram stories suggesting they might be in the UAE together. Rashmika's post showing a peacock at her resort in the UAE coincided with Vijay's video discussing his film 'The Family Star,' where a peacock was seen in the background. Observant fans noticed the resemblance in the backgrounds.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, blossomed from their collaborations in movies like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade.' Dating rumours started circulating in January 2023, after reports of their alleged vacation in the Maldives surfaced.