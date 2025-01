Rashmika Mandanna extends heartfelt greetings on Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2025

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Happiest Sankrathi/ Pongal my loves. I hope this year brings you all the love, happiness, and good health"

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Actor Rashmika Mandanna extended heartwarming greetings to her fans on the occasion of Pongal and Sankrathi.

On Tuesday, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a happy selfie on Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiest Sankrathi/ Pongal my loves. I hope this year brings you all the love, happiness and good health."

Rashmika recently sustained a leg injury at her gym and shared her health update on Instagram.

She also apologised to the directors of her upcoming films Sikandar, Thama and Kubera for the delay. The actor assured that she would be back soon.

"Well... happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine Now I'm in "hop mode" for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I'll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! To my directors sorry for the delay...I'll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping)"

She added, "In the meantime if you need me...I'll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP..."

Rashmika also shared pictures of her fractured leg.

As soon as she opened up about her injury, fans chimed in the comment section and wished Rashmika a speedy recovery.

"Get well Soon Rashmika," a social media user commented.

"Take care," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika is basking in the success of her film 'Pushpa 2', which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

On the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans at the "Thank You India" press meet.

He said, "I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

