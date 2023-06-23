Rashmika Mandanna, manager issue official statement after reports of financial fraud surface

Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have reacted to reports of parting ways after the actress got duped of Rs 80 lakh by her manager

Rashmika Mandanna

It was reported that Rashmika Mandanna, established Tollywood icon and increasingly being recognized for her roles in Bollywood films, recently became the victim of financial fraud by her long-time manager. It was reported that the manager defrauded the actress of Rs 80 lakh. After the news surfaced online, the actor and her manager have released an official statement regarding the matter.

In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them. They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth” Rashmika and her manager quoted late Thursday.

Meanwhile, sources close to the actress had also earlier denied the reports. "The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons."

On the work front, Mandanna was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’. Her next release will be ‘Animal’, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Mandanna will share the silver screen with other Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is slated for release on August 11th.

She recently wrapped the shoot of the film and shared BTS pictures with the team of the film. She also penned a long note sharing her experience of working on the film. Talking about her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, she wrote, "Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human - Everything else - Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform which Sir's lighting's and all, loved it."