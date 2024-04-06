Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her ‘Pushpa 2’ poster being compared with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Fans started drawing comparisons of Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' poster with Mahesh Babu’s in 'Guntur Kaaram'

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year. The release of the first poster has not only set the right tone for the beginning of Pushpa's rule, but it has also elevated the excitement a notch higher. Amid the rising fervour, the makers dropped the new poster of the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli,' aka Rashmika Mandanna, on her birthday, further raising the excitement for the release of the teaser on 8th April.

Marking Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' shared a poster of her as 'Srivalli,' in which she can be seen donning a beautiful saree and exuding sheer elegance and confidence with her marvellous expression. As soon as this poster of Rashmika came out, fans started drawing comparisons of the poster with Mahesh Babu's in 'Guntur Kaaram.'

Several users took to X and dropped the collage of both posters in which the two actors are striking almost the same pose. A fan, while wishing Rashmika, wrote, “Once again wishing @iamRashmika ma'am a happy fantastic birthday from all our #MaheshBabu fans #HBDRashmikaMandanna.” Now, when one fan tagged Rashmika sharing a collage of the two stills, wishing her ‘on behalf of all Mahesh fans’, Rashmika reacted to these comparisons and said, “Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.”

Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage 🫶🏻😋 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2024

About 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

As Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna created a storm across the globe with 'Pushpa: The Rise.' From her elegance to style to dance moves in 'Saami Saami,' everything became a trend. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will be released on August 15, 2024.

About ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ which is pure masala, stars Mahesh, Jagapathi Babu, Sreelala, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramyakrishnan, Sunil, and Brahmanadam. The movie marks the reunion of the actor and director Trivikram Srinivas after hits like 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja.'